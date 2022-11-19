Listen to the audio version of the article

An agreement has been reached on the fund to compensate for the losses and damages of global warming at the COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh. Ansa learns it from diplomatic sources.

The day had opened under the banner of pessimism, with even the EU threatening to withdraw from the conference in the absence of an ambitious and satisfactory agreement. Then, in the early afternoon, some clearing up, until the final outcome.

According to diplomatic sources interviewed by ANSA, the mention of the most vulnerable among the recipients of aid was obtained from the EU (and not all developing countries, which also include China and India). Furthermore, the issue of enlarging the donor base has been somewhat drafted, so that China and other emerging countries can also be included among those who contribute to the fund. However, the text is not yet closed and the negotiations continue.

On Saturday morning, however, the climate was much more pessimistic. With the tough position taken by the vice president of the EU Commission, who underlined the lack of progress and with the European Union having rejected, deeming it “unacceptable”, the proposal of Egypt, host country of the COP27, for an agreement at the summit on the climate. A proposal judged insufficiently ambitious to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. “At this stage, the Egyptian presidency is questioning the steps taken in Glasgow on reducing emissions,” said the official of the French ministry for energy transition.

The Egyptian mediation draft on the loss and damage fund presented last night to COP27 delegates “did not take into consideration the European proposal that linked the fund to mitigation objectives”. For this reason “at this morning’s coordination of EU countries we all agreed on going public, to make it clear that we are going backwards on the major climate objectives”, Italy’s special envoy on climate explained to journalists , Ambassador Alessandro Modiano.