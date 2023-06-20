Environmental activists on Trgovska Gora | Info

The president of the Association “Green team” from Novi Grad, Mario Crnković, believes that the Council of Ministers cannot allow the issue of Trgovska Gora to be removed from the agenda of the joint session with the Government of Croatia, which should be held today in Zagreb.

Source: Anatolia

Crnković called on the political representatives to take responsibility and not to ignore the problem that plagues more than 250,000 citizens.

He pointed out that, if the Council of Ministers agrees to withdraw this agenda item, it will be green light to Croatia from Bosnia and Herzegovina to build a nuclear facility in the border zone.

“Trgovska gora is a case that goes beyond the classic boundaries of politics in Bosnia and Herzegovina. We demand responsibility from political representatives, not evasion of responsibility and procrastination,” Crnković told Srna.

He thinks it should or insist on abandoning the construction of this facility, and with it a central warehouse for hazardous waste from all over Croatia, or abandon the meeting.

Crnković stated that, according to the information at his disposal, Croatia rejected the item on the agenda related to the case of Trgovska gora for a joint meeting with the Council of Ministers that should be held today, and that he asked the question what is more valuable than the life of the entire Krajina?

“If the planned construction of a facility for storing radioactive waste in the border zone and the intention to establish a central warehouse for hazardous waste from all over Croatia is not the most important topic of the two countries, what is? We invite all the planned participants of this session to think about their actions and inactions. This is the best litmus test, will Bosnia and Herzegovina stand up for the citizens or will they change the topic of the lives of over 250,000 lives for political performances,” Crnković said.

The joint session of the Council of Ministers and the Government of Croatia is scheduled for today in Zagreb, but its holding could be in question after the Government of Croatia requested that items related to the construction of a radioactive waste disposal center at the Čerkezovac location on Trgovska be removed from the agenda. burning, as well as the succession of the former SFRY.

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers, Staša Košarac, said that he would not attend the session if there was no item on the agenda related to the construction of the controversial landfill on Trgovska Gora.

Croatia plans to store radioactive waste from the Krško Nuclear Power Plant as well as the existing institutional waste at the Trgovska gora location in the municipality of Dvor on the very border with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

(Srna)

