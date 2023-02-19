Home World Environmental protection officials refused to drink direct drinking water from the scene of the accident caused by the derailment of Ohio train
Environmental protection officials refused to drink direct drinking water from the scene of the accident caused by the derailment of Ohio train

Environmental protection officials refused to drink direct drinking water from the scene of the accident caused by the derailment of Ohio train

Environmental protection officials refused to drink direct drinking water from the scene of the train derailment in Ohio, USA

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-19 10:14

CCTV News Client News US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Reagan was in Ohio on February 16, trying to assure local residents that East Palestine, where the incident occurred, was safe. However, US media reported that many people, including a senator in Congress, broke the news. While Reagan made an oath, he refused to drink the local tap water that could have been directly drunk, which made his assurance seem weak.

American independent journalist Nick Soto wrote on the 16th that 13 days after the incident, Reagan, director of the Environmental Protection Agency, appeared in East Palestine. He offered Reagan a glass of local tap water to quench his thirst, but the director refused.

The EPA has consistently said it has found no worrisome contamination in the local water and air. And local residents think this is not true. They believe that after the incident, the relevant agencies of the US government did not fully inform the local situation, but tried to downplay it.

Ted Murphy, a resident of East Palestine City: We can’t get any truth. They won’t admit what happened unless they are forced to.

Deb Blair, a resident of East Palestine City: Water pollution is a big problem. Everyone needs water, but they don’t want to drink the water here.

