Environmentalists demonstrate outside the Total assembly in Paris as shareholders insult MEP Aubry: “Mer** and parasites”

The Total shareholders’ meeting took place amid tensions. Several demonstrators, climate activists, gathered outside the headquarters of the French oil giant to shout their “contrary” to the multinational.

Among the demonstrators also the European parliamentarian Manon Aubry, co-president of the parliamentary group of the European United Left, who shared the story of the day on his Twitter account. Stressing that Total is a “real climate and social bomb”, with profits of over “20 billion” in the year alone of which “10 billion directly into the pockets of shareholders in the form of dividends”, Aubrey accused Total of being “specialists ” of tax evasion and contributing to climate catastrophe with their “greenwashing” which “is not credible”. The MEP came face to face with some shareholders that they have it insulted calling activists and MEPs “merde” and “parasites”. “For Total as for others, it is time to put an end to the total impunity of the multinationals that destroy the planet, violate human rights, exploit workers and pay almost zero taxes,” concluded the MEP in his posts.

