Now they are really exaggerating, perhaps because they have realized that attacking works of art produces great visibility. This time the “Just stop oil” activists have targeted one of Veermer’s absolute masterpieces, “The Girl with the Turban”, better known as “The Girl with a Pearl Earring”. And they “stuck” to it in the truest sense of the word: using glue.

One of the two activists tried to glue himself to the painting while a second spilled a can of tomato sauce on him. According to the Dutch press, there have been three arrests.

Everyone knows the precedents by now: Monet and Van Gogh who shared a mashed potato and a Heinz tomato soup at the Barberi Potsdam Museum and the National Gallery in London.

«Is art worth more than life? More than food? More than justice? ». This is the question that these activists who, in these days, in the United Kingdom are developing a new form of protest against the use of fossil fuels, are asking themselves. They enter museums, sometimes sticking posters above the paintings showing the reality of life on Earth with global warming: instead of Constable’s bucolic glades, skyscrapers, trucks and planes. Then they write “No new oil” on the floor and finally stick to the paintings. They spread some glue on their hand and stick to the frames until the security officers come to detach them. The only sure thing they will get for now are metal detectors that can also block food and glue outside museums.