Envoys from Asian Countries Experience China’s High-Quality Development and Anticipate the Hangzhou Asian Games

Feeling the vitality of high-quality development and looking forward to the grand Asian Games in Hangzhou——A record of the trip of Asian envoys to China in Zhejiang

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, September 1st

From August 29th to 31st, envoys from more than 10 Asian countries including Thailand, Timor-Leste, Nepal, and Singapore visited Zhejiang Province at the invitation of the Department of Foreign Affairs Management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Poetry and painting Jiangnan feels the vitality of Zhejiang’s high-quality development and perceives the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang.

In the misty rain in the south of the Yangtze River, the envoys to China walked into Wuzhen, Jiaxing.

“It’s as beautiful as a dream, like stepping into a Chinese ink painting!” Huo Long, Second Secretary of the Cambodian Embassy in China, said excitedly. Holding up his mobile phone, he kept taking pictures of the beautiful scenery of Wuzhen, and shared the photos on social platforms, receiving many likes.

In Deqing, Huzhou, Zhejiang Hydrogen Aviation Technology Co., Ltd. exhibited a coffee machine and drone powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which aroused strong interest from the envoys.

“How to obtain hydrogen energy? What are the outstanding advantages? How to store energy effectively?” During the visit, Counselor Nguyen Wei Fang of the Vietnamese Embassy in China listened carefully to the introduction and asked questions to the person in charge of the company from time to time.

Ruan Weifang said that Vietnam is also vigorously developing new energy sources, but the field of hydrogen energy is still relatively blank. “China has rich experience in the development and utilization of new energy, which is worth learning from.”

Odino, Minister and Consul General of the Philippine Embassy in China, said that the development experience of Zhejiang strongly proves that environmental protection, urban construction and industrial development can go hand in hand. Man and nature coexist harmoniously here, which is a wonderful practice of sustainable development.

The digital economy is a business card of Zhejiang’s economic and social development, and it is also a focus of the envoys’ visit.

Innovation Road, Development Avenue… When you come to Tongxiang Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, you will be greeted by a strong atmosphere of innovation. Many enterprises and research institutes gather here to form a digital economy industrial cluster.

Shengjing Intelligent Technology (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd. is one of the enterprises settled in the park. Its vision, hearing, touch and other intelligent sensing hardware products have attracted the attention of the envoys.

In front of the visual quality inspection robot that automatically detects product appearance defects, the envoys stopped and watched with great interest. Huolong said: “Driven by the digital economy, artificial intelligence and other technologies are deeply integrated with traditional industries, which is refreshing.”

In Hangzhou Alibaba Group, the envoys listened carefully to the introduction of the experience in the development of the digital economy industry, and exchanged views with business representatives.

“The digital economy represents the future.” Thailand’s ambassador to China, Attayuth Sisam, said that taking the express train of the digital economy, products from various countries can go abroad more conveniently and enter a broader international market.

On the afternoon of August 31, the diplomatic envoys in China attended the Digital Economy Industry Matchmaking Conference. Heads of relevant departments of the Zhejiang Provincial Government and representatives of nearly 50 companies in the digital economy field attended the meeting and had in-depth exchanges with the envoys.

“Zhejiang is a province with a well-developed digital economy industry. It is very valuable to be able to communicate directly with relevant government departments and business representatives.” Kuwaiti Consul General in Shanghai Mishal Shamali said that he will share the rich information obtained at the matchmaking meeting with Domestic enterprises share and strive to promote the docking of Chinese and Chinese enterprises, adding new impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Nepalese Ambassador to China Bishnu Pukar Shrestha said that he hopes to introduce China‘s advanced technology and successful experience to Nepal through this visit and exchange. Looking forward to further strengthening exchanges and cooperation with Zhejiang, fully expanding the areas of cooperation between the two sides, and achieving more cooperation results.

With less than one month to go before the opening of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the major venues in the host and co-host cities of the Asian Games have become the common concern of the envoys from various countries during the visit.

Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Rock Climbing Center is the first Asian Games venue visited by the envoys. The semi-open venue shaped like a “silkworm cocoon” is transparent from east to west, and the artificial rock wall track and the natural scenery of Yangshan Stone City complement each other, which made the envoys admire again and again.

The location of the venue was originally an abandoned mine. After construction and development, it has been transformed into a rock climbing venue for the Asian Games, which will accommodate more than 700 spectators to enjoy the charm of “Rock Ballet” on the spot.

Lu Xinran, First Secretary of the Thai Embassy in China, said that the construction of Hangzhou Asian Games venues not only organically integrates modern architecture with the natural environment, but also improves the level of urban infrastructure construction and creates well-being for citizens, which is remarkable.

In the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, the “Big Lotus” stadium waiting to “bloom” is unique and novel. The gymnasium and swimming pool are like “butterflies” fluttering their wings, which attracted the envoys to take photos together.

Timor-Leste’s ambassador to China Santos said that the Asian Games is not only a grand event of sports competition, but also a grand event of cooperation and friendship. “I fully believe that Zhejiang is ready. Let us look forward to the Hangzhou Asian Games together.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

