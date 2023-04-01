Home World Enzo Bianco is not a candidate for 10 years, the Court of Auditors has decided
Enzo Bianco is not a candidate for 10 years, the Court of Auditors has decided

Enzo Bianco is not a candidate for 10 years, the Court of Auditors has decided

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 hours ago

He had decided to run for mayor of Catania, but the stop comes from the Court of Auditors. This is what has been ordered by the sentence of the Jurisdictional Section of Appeal of the Court of Auditors of Sicily on the financial instability of the Municipality of…

