They continue to spread i disservices in the main web services and, after having seen the persistence of the situation linked to Virgilio and Libero, accompanied by the problems of Microsoft, this time it’s the turn of Aeolus .

To give us this information on the status of the provider is as always the graph offered by Downdetector, from which you can see a dizzying increase in reports of disservice just from the last few minutes . The portal map confirms that the problems are of a national nature, therefore they do not concern a specific area, but rather the whole boot .

At the moment the most common reports concern the inability to access the network and the provider’s site itselfas well as problems related to saturated call centers that prevent users from obtaining information on the nature of the problem.

As usual, we will monitor the situation and notify you if it improves or if the company releases official communications on the matter.