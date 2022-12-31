Home World Epidemic situation in China: WHO urges to share real-time data of new crown, Britain, England and other countries to strengthen epidemic prevention of inbound tourists- BBC News 中文
China‘s 2023 Spring Festival travel season will soon start, which means that the new crown virus may further spread in mainland China.

The United Nations’ World Health Organization (WHO) said Chinese officials must share more real-time information on the domestic outbreak as the number of infections surges.

WHO officials said they would like to see more data on hospitalization rates, intensive care unit admissions, death rates, vaccination rates and more.

The surge in cases comes after China lifted its strict “zeroing out” measures a few weeks ago. Many countries have announced mandatory testing for travelers from China. England in the United Kingdom is the latest to announce such measures.

So far, the United States, France, Spain, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan, Taiwan and other places have announced that they have tested passengers from China, fearing that the virus will spread again.

