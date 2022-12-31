8 minutes ago

image source,EPA image captiontext, China‘s 2023 Spring Festival travel season will soon start, which means that the new crown virus may further spread in mainland China.

The United Nations’ World Health Organization (WHO) said Chinese officials must share more real-time information on the domestic outbreak as the number of infections surges.

WHO officials said they would like to see more data on hospitalization rates, intensive care unit admissions, death rates, vaccination rates and more.

The surge in cases comes after China lifted its strict “zeroing out” measures a few weeks ago. Many countries have announced mandatory testing for travelers from China. England in the United Kingdom is the latest to announce such measures.

So far, the United States, France, Spain, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan, Taiwan and other places have announced that they have tested passengers from China, fearing that the virus will spread again.

WHO urges data sharing

The World Health Organization (WHO) held a high-level meeting with Chinese health authorities on Friday (December 30) and once again asked China to regularly share specific and real-time data on the epidemic to develop accurate risk assessments and effective response measures.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the WHO stated that, in addition to real-time epidemiological data, they especially hope that China can explain the situation of people over 60 years old receiving the new crown vaccine.

image source,AFP image captiontext, Chinese health authorities have pledged to push forward with increasing the rate of vaccinations for the elderly.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and regularly sharing data on social media that day.

“In the absence of comprehensive information about the outbreak in China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways they believe will protect their nationals,” he said.

Since December 25, China‘s National Health Commission has handed over the function of publishing daily confirmed cases and deaths to the lower-level China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stating that the data is “for reference and research use.” In addition, officials have also changed the classification of new crown deaths. Analysts say China could be approaching 1 million cases per day.

China‘s foreign ministry emphasized earlier this week that the outbreak in China was generally “predictable and controllable”.

image source,China News Service image captiontext, The emergency rooms and fever clinics of many hospitals in China are still under tremendous pressure from the surge of new crown patients.

UK decisions and concerns

image source,Average AP image captiontext, China only has direct flights to and from England, but central London will seek to enforce pre-entry testing requirements for Chinese travelers across the country.

The United Kingdom also decided on Friday to follow other countries in forcing Chinese travelers to undergo testing: the Department of Health and Social Care said that passengers departing from China on direct flights from January 5 must Conduct a new crown test before departure.

From January 8, the UK Health Security Agency (UK Health Security Agency) will also start monitoring and testing samples of passengers arriving from China for the virus. Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the government was taking “balanced and precautionary measures” which were “temporary” as officials assessed the latest figures.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, chairman of the Joint Vaccination Committee, said the restrictions were unlikely to stop the new coronavirus variant from entering the UK and it was difficult to know what impact the move would have on the UK.

“Trying to stop the spread of the virus by adjusting travel patterns has not worked very well,” he told BBC News. “We have seen that during the pandemic, countries have restricted travel, but this has not stopped the virus from eventually spreading around the world. “

The British government has also come under pressure from Conservative MPs in parliament, who want a stronger response. Among them, Conservative MP David Davis said mandatory testing of people coming from China was a “pretty reasonable request”.

image source,EPA image captiontext, Italy was the first EU country to require Chinese inbound passengers to undergo a new crown nucleic acid test.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the House of Commons defense select committee, called the testing “the bare minimum that can be done”.

He told the private LBC: “Let’s test all passengers arriving from China, regardless of their country of origin. After this pandemic, do we want to take any chances?”

In 2019, the UK government issued 813,532 visas to people wishing to travel to the UK from China. Over the next two years, that number fell to fewer than 200,000, under the influence of Beijing’s strict border controls.

Scientists question

Some scientists have questioned the approach in places such as the UK and the US, saying it is best to screen travelers after they arrive.

Not all countries have announced containment measures. Germany, Australia, Portugal, etc. stated that they will not introduce new regulations yet.

Prof Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, believes that the current situation in China is unlikely to generate more cases in the UK or globally.

He said on the BBC Radio 4 program on Wednesday (28th) that although China is in a “dark” and “difficult” situation, the current evidence shows that most infections caused by a specific mutant virus in China “are in the rest of the world.” place is very common.”

He also said there had been many such cases in the UK since the outbreak emerged this summer.