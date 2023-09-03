Epson EH-LS650 new ultra short throw LCD projector

It is in October 2023 that Epson will expand its offer of ultra short throw LCD laser projectors with 4K emulation.

Given its reference number, the EH-LS800 should retain its leading position in the Japanese manufacturer’s UST range.

In addition to an advertised high brightness of 3600 lumens, the LS650 will be compatible with HDR10 and HLG static metadata sources using ” pixel-shifting » Pro-UHD from Epson. It will have two HDMI 2.0 sockets including an ARC/eArc with support for load signals up to 18 Gbps.

EPSON EH-LS650 noir

Two versions will be offered, one white and one black. Its operating system will run on Android TV with an application store and an integrated media player.

A 2.1 sound system designed in partnership with Yamaha, will complete the all-in-one offer of this audiovisual system with laser light source. If the availability scheduled for October 2023 is already known, we will have to wait a little longer to find out its launch price (we can logically expect a price lower than that of the LS800).

