Home World Equatorial Guinea, the death penalty abolished in the small oil country among the most authoritarian in the world
World

Equatorial Guinea, the death penalty abolished in the small oil country among the most authoritarian in the world

by admin
Equatorial Guinea, the death penalty abolished in the small oil country among the most authoritarian in the world

Equatorial Guinea has abolished the death penalty. This was announced by state television, citing a law promulgated by Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of this small oil country in Central Africa, one of the most closed and authoritarian in the world.
“The death penalty is totally abolished in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea,” reads the law of the new penal code of Equatorial Guinea signed by the Head of State and published by the Vice President on Twitter.
The last official execution in the country dates back, according to Amnesty International, to 2014 but the regime is regularly accused by international NGOs and the United Nations of forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and torture.

See also  Israel, the battle of Jerusalem spreads to Gaza: 24 dead

You may also like

Ukraine Russia, news on the war today 20...

Moscow denies the massacre: “A Izyum fake news”....

Messico, strong earthquake of magnitude 7.4 in Michoacán

Reorganize, mobilize, assign, and implement the regional epidemic...

Mexico, 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami risk: the...

A “feast for the eyes”: who is Jonathan...

7.5 magnitude earthquake in western Mexico, buildings shake...

Cross-currents lead the way to the Silk Road...

Because Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy Cristina Yang) is...

Egypt, sarcophagus of a dignitary of Ramses II...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy