Equatorial Guinea has abolished the death penalty. This was announced by state television, citing a law promulgated by Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of this small oil country in Central Africa, one of the most closed and authoritarian in the world.

“The death penalty is totally abolished in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea,” reads the law of the new penal code of Equatorial Guinea signed by the Head of State and published by the Vice President on Twitter.

The last official execution in the country dates back, according to Amnesty International, to 2014 but the regime is regularly accused by international NGOs and the United Nations of forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and torture.