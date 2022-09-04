Erdogan accuses Greece of occupying Aegean islands and warns of ‘necessary actions’

Reference News Network reported on September 4. According to Reuters Istanbul, September 3, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Greece on the 3rd local time of occupying the demilitarized Aegean Sea island. He said Turkey was ready to “take all necessary actions” when the time came.

Turkey and Greece, historical rivals and NATO members, have been at odds over a range of issues, including overflying Aegean islands and their status, Mediterranean maritime borders and oil and gas resources, and the Cypriot nation, the report said. split etc.

Ankara recently accused Athens of arming the demilitarized Aegean island, according to reports. “Your occupation of the islands does not bind us. When the time comes, we will take the necessary actions,” Erdogan said in a speech in the northern province of Samsun.

Greece responded that it would not make “every day outrageous” statements and threats like Turkey.

“We will inform our allies and partners of the content of the provocative statement … to show who is undermining the cohesion of our alliance in dangerous times,” Greece’s foreign ministry said.

Turkey was recently outraged by what it said was the harassment of its warplanes by the Greek military, the report said. Ankara said the Turkish plane was targeted by an S-300 air defense system used by Greece during a routine flight.

Ankara said that under treaties signed in 1923 and 1947, the Aegean islands were given to Greece on the condition that Greece would not arm the islands. Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu has repeatedly said that if Athens insists on arming the islands, Turkey will begin to question Greece’s sovereignty over the islands.