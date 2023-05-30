Home » Erdogan and Biden’s offer: F-16 in exchange for Sweden in NATO
World

Erdogan and Biden’s offer: F-16 in exchange for Sweden in NATO

by admin
Erdogan and Biden’s offer: F-16 in exchange for Sweden in NATO

ANKARA – In Ankara everyone remembers very well that outburst that froze relations with Washington for some time, Biden who defined Erdogan as a “dictator”. It was 2021, now the two leaders are back to talking to each other, with the American president calling the Turkish leader to congratulate him after his victory in Sunday’s elections. But they are timid, cautious winks. Biden hopes to close the deal at the summit

See also  Eitan case, the child returns to Italy with his aunt Aya Biran: "We ask for respect for his privacy"

You may also like

The luckiest sign in June 2023 astrologer Pavel...

In South Africa there will be an investigation...

Tensions in Kosovo, Europe: “Pristina stop police operations”....

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been to Brazil...

Rome-Seville, the formations and where to see the...

Space, Beijing launches Shenzhou16 towards the Chinese space...

Russia accuses Ukraine of terror attack after drone...

Brawl between passengers at Chicago airport: fists and...

Harry and Meghan are not divorcing: the prince...

Naples, the announcement of De Laurentiis on Luis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy