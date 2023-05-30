Erdogan and Biden’s offer: F-16 in exchange for Sweden in NATO

16
ANKARA – In Ankara everyone remembers very well that outburst that froze relations with Washington for some time, Biden who defined Erdogan as a “dictator”. It was 2021, now the two leaders are back to talking to each other, with the American president calling the Turkish leader to congratulate him after his victory in Sunday’s elections. But they are timid, cautious winks. Biden hopes to close the deal at the summit
See also Eitan case, the child returns to Italy with his aunt Aya Biran: "We ask for respect for his privacy"