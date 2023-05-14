Erdoğan and the latest rally in his native neighborhood in a concert atmosphere: “Now it’s a modern Turkey, without me you go backwards”

ISTANBUL. Concert atmosphere: many women, men, children, infants, the elderly. People flock to get under the stage first. On one side is the entrance for women, on the other for men. Some girls, sitting on chairs by the roadside, are moved when they see him coming. They don’t hide their tears, they are obviously proud of them.

Erdoğan has chosen his native neighborhood, Kasımpaşa, to hold his last rally. It is a working-class, conservative neighbourhood, linked to the traditional values ​​of Islam. The Turkish president wants to be among his own people, who cheer him on as if he were a hero. They see him as a father, a brother, a grandfather, blood of their blood. He addresses the people present with a fatherly tone: “I know you’re angry about the economic crisis, but I also know that you won’t sell out your country for it”. It is the only sentence of the rally in which he mentions the economic and social crisis that – since 2018 – has hit the country of the crescent moon. Each sentence is followed by a cheer. With each acclamation, the music spread from the loudspeakers starts: placed in the square and in the neighboring streets so that everyone can hear his words. People sing, some dance, in an atmosphere of evident exaltation.

The rally is interrupted by various videos that appear on screens positioned on the sides of the square: they show the successes achieved by Erdoğan in the last twenty years. From infrastructures to the field of medicine, from defense to sport, passing through the education sector. The films show a modern, avant-garde country, in step with the times. The rhetoric is always the same: “I gave you a modern country, without me you will go back”. All waving flags of Türkiye: red is the predominant colour. There are those who pass by to sell flags, T-shirts, hair ties, banners: the word Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stands out everywhere. Many fathers pick up their children and put them on their backs so they can see the stage better. A moved child exclaims “Oh God, I can’t believe I saw Interior Minister Süleyman Soylue and Erdoğan on the same day.” The father smiles, pleased.

The event is meticulously organized, no detail is left to chance. There is a massive police deployment throughout the neighborhood. In this part of Istanbul, it’s as if the economic crisis hadn’t arrived: people experience it on their skin every day but it’s as if it didn’t exist. Erdoğan is one of them. This is perhaps the strongest message that comes. Not only with words, but also with gestures, with his body, the Turkish president wants to make his closeness felt, not just physically; He shares the same values, the same education, the same vision of the world as the crowd. After all, it’s the neighborhood where he was born and where he grew up. In Kasımpaşa, between the 60s and 70s, the Turkish president attended Piyale Primary School and the Imam Hatip religious school. Since the 1990s, with his affirmation on the Turkish political scene, the neighborhood has not stopped supporting and celebrating him, supporting his rise to mayor of Istanbul, in 1994, and mobilizing en masse on the occasion of the attempted coup in 2016.

When the rally ends, a moved boy exclaims: «He made us known all over the world. May God protect him.” This is not only his people, but also his shield, his army. Let there be hope.