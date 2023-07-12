Erdogan breaks the bank in Vilnius and returns to the stage among the Greats

To avoid getting cooked in the pan of Vladimir PutinWestern democracies risk falling into the fire of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish president was the star performer at the Vilnius summit, where he was welcomed on the eve of the meeting with the ill-concealed annoyance of many leaders, irritated by his blackmail, by the ambiguity of his relations with Putin, by the continuous violation of human and political rights in a country that after the failed coup d’état of 2015 saw the relentless repression of all opposition and an incessant purge in state institutions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

