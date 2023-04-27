Erdogan, illness on live TV: all electoral commitments cancelled

9
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan canceled all scheduled engagements today after yesterday falling ill during a live television program. “Following the advice of the doctors, today I will rest at home,” the Turkish president wrote on Twitter, announcing that he will not be able to participate in the electoral rallies scheduled in three different Turkish cities.
“God willing, we will resume our program from tomorrow,” Erdogan added.
See also Hundreds of migrants press on the border between Poland and Belarus. NATO Secretary: serious situation