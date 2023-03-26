Erdogan took a commemorative photo in front of the Bajraktar Kizilelma and Bajraktar TB3 SIHA unmanned combat aircraft and shared it on social media.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on his social networks photo in front unmanned aerial vehicles Bajraktar KIZILELMA. The President of Turkey visited the Ozdemir Bajraktar National Technology Center. During the visit, Bajkar CEO Haluk Bajraktar and Baikar Board President Selcuk Bairaktar spoke and confirmed the president’s visit.

Afterwards, Erdogan posed for a souvenir photo in front of the Bajraktar ​​KIZILELMA and Bajraktar TB3 SIHA unmanned warplanes, which were originally developed at the national level by Bajkar.



Bajkar Bajraktar is a single-engine combat unmanned aerial vehicle with jet propulsion, which is currently being developed by the Turkish defense company “Baykar.” The first version of the Bajraktar KIZILELM is subsonic, however both future versions of the Bajraktar will be supersonic, with the latter having a twin-engine configuration.

