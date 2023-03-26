Home World Erdogan in front of a fighter jet | Info
World

Erdogan in front of a fighter jet | Info

by admin
Erdogan in front of a fighter jet | Info

Erdogan took a commemorative photo in front of the Bajraktar Kizilelma and Bajraktar TB3 SIHA unmanned combat aircraft and shared it on social media.

Source: Twitter/@RTErdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on his social networks photo in front unmanned aerial vehicles Bajraktar KIZILELMA. The President of Turkey visited the Ozdemir Bajraktar National Technology Center. During the visit, Bajkar CEO Haluk Bajraktar and Baikar Board President Selcuk Bairaktar spoke and confirmed the president’s visit.

Afterwards, Erdogan posed for a souvenir photo in front of the Bajraktar ​​KIZILELMA and Bajraktar TB3 SIHA unmanned warplanes, which were originally developed at the national level by Bajkar.

Bajkar Bajraktar is a single-engine combat unmanned aerial vehicle with jet propulsion, which is currently being developed by the Turkish defense company “Baykar.” The first version of the Bajraktar KIZILELM is subsonic, however both future versions of the Bajraktar will be supersonic, with the latter having a twin-engine configuration.

(WORLD)

See also  RCEP provides new opportunities for free trade in petrochemical industry-Sinochem

You may also like

Tragedy in Custonaci, here are the victims (NAMES)

“Festival of the Orient”: immersion in the colours,...

Ranko Eskobar was the owner of the cafe...

The great devastation caused by tornadoes in Mississippi

Putin says he wants to move “tactical” nuclear...

Trapani, violent head-on collision between a Doblò and...

Israel, Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Gallant after criticism...

Vukan Savićević, who plays for Montenegro, is not...

breaking latest news, 4-year-old boy killed by a...

Rear-end collision on the Palermo-Mazara, traffic and inconvenience...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy