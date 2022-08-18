DNIPRO – No negotiations on the horizon, the war will go on until the Russians leave. Thus the trilateral meeting that took place yesterday in Lviv ended in nothing. The Ukrainian president is adamant Zelensky: “Negotiations with Russia are possible only if Russian troops leave the illegally occupied Ukrainian territory”, and therefore Crimea, the Donbassand the nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia.
