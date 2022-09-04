Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mediates between Moscow and Kyiv over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant incident. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Russia is preparing for a so-called “critical blow” in the energy war with Europe.

The Turkish presidency said Erdogan was on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, he suggested that Turkey had mediated the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

President Erdogan said Turkey could play a “promoting” role on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, just as it did in pushing for the signing of a food deal.

The Kremlin said Erdogan underlined Russia’s constructive role in organizing a visit to Zaporozhye by an IAEA delegation. In addition, Putin and Erdogan also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian grain export agreement.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Erdogan also discussed strengthening bilateral trade relations and developing strategic projects in the energy sector.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has announced that the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the last line to be connected to Ukraine’s power grid. Erdogan made his offer for mediation hours before the incident. The plant currently relies on backup lines.

Areas including the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility, have been bombed in recent weeks. Frequent attacks have drawn attention.

key strike

Tensions have escalated between Moscow and Europe over gas. Against this backdrop, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Russia of waging an energy war. In addition, he called for greater solidarity in Europe.

In his daily video message, Zelensky said: “Recently, Russia has tried to increase pressure on Europe in terms of energy. Gas transmission through the Nord Stream pipeline has been completely stopped. Russia wants utterly destroy the daily life of every European in all the countries of the world.”

He said Russia used energy, along with tanks and missiles, as a weapon to weaken and intimidate European countries. He also said that Russia was preparing for a “critical blow” to the European energy sector in the winter of 2023. And there’s not much he can do to help combat this very large dependence.

Contrary to its previous plan, on the morning of September 4, Gazprom had not resumed gas transmission from Nord Stream 1 to Germany, citing a leak at the Portovaya compression station.

the most realistic way

Regarding the battlefield developments of the war, Zelensky believes that the most realistic and obvious way to protect his people from the threat of so-called “Russian terrorism” is to help Ukraine in the area of ​​air defense.

He said Ukraine would do everything possible to protect its airspace from Russian missiles and aircraft. He also praised the performance of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The Ukrainian president also said the international community should be concerned about Ukraine’s vulnerability. The reason is that Russia will continue to advance towards Poland and the Baltic states.

Ukraine has acquired advanced weapons from the United States and other Western countries, including the U.S. Seamaster system, long-range howitzers and drones. But Kyiv said Ukraine still needed more military support to turn things around.

new statistics

In a related context, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that the Russian army has lost more than 49,000 soldiers since the start of the war.

On Saturday, September 3, the staff issued a statement. It noted that the Russian army lost 350 soldiers in the past 24 hours, most of them in Donetsk and Kriverich.

The department explained that 49,050 Russian soldiers were killed between February 24 and September 3.

Both Russia and Ukraine typically publish extensive statistics on the other’s losses. But the authenticity of either party could not be verified from independent sources.

The situation in the south escalates

In the course of battlefield developments, eight explosions shook the entire Kherson River area (south). The day before, Ukraine launched a new bombing campaign against areas occupied by Russian forces since the war began on February 24.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Melitopol in the (southeastern) Zaporozhye province reported five explosions at the city’s airport under Russian control.

Ukrainian media released a video. The video showed plumes of smoke rising from the airport building.

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian army shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft in the Kherson region.

A few weeks ago, Ukrainian troops launched a counteroffensive in Kherson. Furthermore, they announced a few days ago that Ukrainian forces have breached Russian defenses in the region. But Moscow has denied this.