Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Monday to rebuild Turkey’s southern region, which was hit by powerful earthquakes last month that killed at least 46,104 people.

Source: Anatolia/Mustafa Kamacı

“Today, as we leave behind the fourth week since the earthquake, we see more clearly the magnitude of the disaster we experienced and feel the pain of our losses more deeply,” Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting in the capital, Ankara.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 hit 11 Turkish provinces on February 6 – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Turkey were affected by the devastating earthquakes, as were many in northwestern Syria.

“Our goal is to start the construction of 244,000 homes and 75,000 rural houses in the next two months,” Erdogan said, adding that the construction of 22,000 buildings has already begun.

A total of 488,000 new homes will be built for disaster victims in earthquake-affected areas within a year, the Turkish president added.

Erdogan also said that within two months, 100,000 containers will be placed in the region for 500,000 earthquake victims to live in better conditions.

(Anatolia)