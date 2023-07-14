Home » Erdogan says deal to unfreeze Ukrainian grain will be extended
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Friday that he had spoken by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who allegedly assured him the deal to unfreeze Ukrainian wheat would be extended.

The agreement, which serves to allow Ukrainian ships to safely cross the Black Sea and export wheat and other grains despite the war, was initially signed by the Ukrainian and Russian governments in July last year, with Turkey mediating . It was due to expire on March 19, and for a few weeks Russia had been threatening to abandon the negotiations. In the end it had been renewed twice, with two extensions of 60 days each: the next deadline is July 17th.

Russia continues to threaten to interrupt the agreement and the Turkish government has been working for days to mediate a new extension. Also on Friday, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not confirm that a new deal had been reached.

