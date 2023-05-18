Erdogan thanks Putin for cooperation on wheat deal – Ultima Ora

30
(ANSA) – MOSCOW, MAY 17 – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting Ankara’s efforts to extend the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain and said Turkey will do everything possible to the application of the agreement.
The agreement, signed in Istanbul in July last year by Russia and Ukraine with the mediation of Turkey and the United Nations, had already been renewed twice before the further extension decided today. (HANDLE).
