Erdogan Vows to Take Measures to Protect Turkey from Suspension of Grain Agreement with Russia

World

Erdogan: Turkey “will not hesitate” to take measures to avoid the “harmful” effects of the suspension of the grain agreement

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, has stated that Turkey “will not hesitate” to take the necessary initiative to avoid the “detrimental effects” of Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain agreement. The president emphasized the importance of the grain deal and expressed Turkey’s commitment to securing its future.

President Erdogan highlighted the potential negative consequences of terminating the Black Sea Grain Initiative, such as rising world food prices, famine, and increased migration. He stated that Turkey is prepared to take action to prevent these issues from occurring. Erdogan made these comments on his return from a tour of three Gulf countries, according to Turkish state media.

In response to Russia’s withdrawal, Nikolay Gorbachev, the head of the Ukrainian Grain Association, suggested that the Turkish fleet could assist in transporting grain from Ukraine. Erdogan expressed his belief that discussing the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin could ensure the continuation of this humanitarian movement.

Turkey played a significant role in mediating the agreement, facilitating the export of almost 33 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports. Despite Putin’s accusations that Ukraine failed to fulfill the main objective of the agreement, Erdogan stated that Turkey’s role as a mediator has not diminished and that negotiations between the countries continue.

Erdogan also called on Western nations to take action on the grain deal, refuting claims that Turkey’s relations with Russia have deteriorated. He confirmed that the Turkish government maintains its relations with Russia through ongoing negotiations led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin.

The termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative could have profound global consequences, and Turkey is determined to prevent these harmful effects. President Erdogan’s commitment to finding a solution and continued negotiations with Russia demonstrate Turkey’s proactive approach in maintaining stability and addressing humanitarian concerns.

