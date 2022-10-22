A vote to guarantee the right of women to wear the veil in state institutions, schools and universities. It is the latest challenge for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose Islamic ruling party in 2013 lifted the long-standing ban on wearing hijabs in state institutions. A new provocation by the Sultan of Ankara, a pickaxe to the secular choices introduced in the last century by the founder and first president of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, with the aim of bringing the country back to the traditionalist past. A decision that will undoubtedly trigger endless controversies, as had happened in more recent years with the conversion of Hagia Sophia, a symbolic monument of Istanbul, from a museum to a mosque, or Ankara’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention against violence against women.

This last decision triggered a wave of international protests but also several street demonstrations in Turkey itself. In the same years as what went down in history as the sofa-gate: the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, invited to Ankara together with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, was made to sit on a sofa, while the Belgian politician was reserved an armchair next to Erdogan.

The issue of the veil is particularly felt in the Middle Eastern world, particularly in recent months in neighboring Iran where the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian, who died three days after her arrest for not wearing the hijab correctly is raising a wave of protests. on fire, with hundreds of victims due to the violent repression of the theocratic regime. The issue is debated in Western countries that call for free and democratic choices for women, while in Turkey, after being at the center of debates in the 1990s, it has resumed dominating the political narrative in recent months in view of the general elections of 2023. destined to be one of the biggest challenges for Erdogan.

“If you have the courage, let us submit this issue to a referendum … Let the nation make the decision,” said the head of state, addressing the main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads the secular CHP, a party created by Ataturk. Kilicdaroglu’s response was almost immediate. He defiantly rejected the idea of ​​a referendum accusing Erdogan of “imitating” the Hungarian nationalist leader Victor Orban.