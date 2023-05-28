Erenhot: Injecting new vitality, opening up and being more inclusive—— Xinhua Net Inner Mongolia Channel

What kind of city is Erenhot?

What stories can be witnessed in such a city?

In early May, bathed in warm sunshine, the reporter came to Erlianhot Port of Xilin Gol League and felt the difference here.

Listen – the sound of car horns, rail friction, and people’s yelling sounds into your ears, like a symphony, playing the prosperity here.

Take a look—a variety of goods in the major logistics parks pass through customs and leave the country one by one, and go to different countries and regions to realize their value.

Erenhot is such a city. She is located in the north of the autonomous region, facing the Zamyn-Uud port of Mongolia. It is the largest port city open to Mongolia in my country, the transportation hub of the Eurasian Continental Bridge with the shortest distance, and a key national development and opening test area. , is the nearest border land port to the capital Beijing, an important node on the “Belt and Road” initiative and the “China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor”, and the frontier and window for the country and autonomous regions to open to the north.

According to the statistics of Erlian Customs, in the first four months of this year, the import and export trade value of Erlianhot Port was 12.977 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 105.3%, and the foreign trade import and export value hit a new high since 2003. As a big “hub” connecting Inner Mongolia with the world, Erenhot is more than just Erenhot.

Da Mashibatu, the general manager of the Mongolian branch of emart, Korea’s largest retail company, also came to Erenhot in May. For him, this is not just a small border town in China, but a gateway hub connecting the world . In Erenhot Haogang Fruits, Vegetables, Grain and Oils Import and Export Park Co., Ltd., the only company in Erenhot that has the qualifications for exporting fruit and vegetable agricultural products and has been settled (supervised) by the customs, there are trucks and people coming and going. Da Mashibatu inspected the fruits and vegetables here.

“The temperature in Mongolia is low in winter, and the cost of growing fruits and vegetables in greenhouses is too high. Basically, fruits and vegetables in Mongolia have to be imported. The quality of fruits and vegetables exported from China is relatively high, and our annual import volume reaches 100,000 tons.” Da Ma Xibatu said in Mongolian that the main imported fruits and vegetables are apples, bananas, tomatoes, and green peppers.

Zhang Yucheng, general manager of Haogang Fruit, Vegetable, Grain and Oil Import and Export Park, said: “The average annual export volume of fruits and vegetables in the park is about 100,000 tons, accounting for 90% of Mongolia’s total fruit, vegetable and food imports. All kinds of fruits and vegetables exported mainly come from Baotou, Hohhot, Ulanqab, and Chifeng counties also radiate to many provinces and cities outside the region, including Beijing, Shandong, Fujian, Zhejiang, and Shanxi.”

Before the fruits and vegetables sang, the car has already appeared. At Erenhot Huanyu International Logistics Co., Ltd., engineering vehicles and Chery new energy cars have been loaded onto carts and are queuing up for customs declaration. On the other hand, steel and small-package groceries are also “flying so busy”, they are being reversed from Chinese trucks to Mongolian vehicles, waiting for weighing, customs declaration, customs clearance, and border inspection.

Huanyu International Logistics Co., Ltd. is adjacent to the exit channel of the Erlian New Highway Port. It is an export logistics park supporting the Erlian New Highway Port. In 2020, it was recognized as a “Comprehensive Foreign Trade Service Enterprise of the Autonomous Region” by the Department of Commerce of the Autonomous Region.

“From January to April 2023, the total volume of customs clearance goods will be about 440,000 tons, and 2,489 commercial vehicles will be exported. At present, the goods sent to Russia have increased significantly.” Zuo Liang, general manager of Huanyu International Logistics Co., Ltd., said that the company serves ports, There are more than 100 import and export enterprises in the autonomous region and across the country, providing jobs for nearly 100 people.

In Inner Mongolia Shenghui Yingli Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd., the production workshop is full of “humming” sounds, and workers are busy producing cement poles.

“This is a production order received in April this year, all of which will be exported to Mongolia. Due to different materials, each pole ranges from 680 yuan to 2,300 yuan, with a total value of more than 2 million yuan.” Inner Mongolia Shenghui Yingli Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd. Gao Zhixian, the company’s chief financial officer, said.

In several supermarkets that mainly sell imported goods, the reporter saw flour and olive oil from Russia, candy from Mongolia, red wine from France, candied fruit from Southeast Asia, hand-woven products from Kazakhstan, and products from countries along the “Belt and Road” Jewelry such as crystals and pearls, as well as perfumes from different countries, are a dazzling array of products. It is difficult for tourists not to “chop their hands” here.

As an important bridgehead for the country’s opening up to the north, in addition to mutual trade, Erenhot also insists on expanding opening up to the north as the lifeline of port development, and continuously strengthens all-round and multi-level opening-coordinated and promoted the integrated development of culture and tourism. National All-Foreign Tourism Demonstration Zone Approved, China-Mongolia International Equestrian Performing Arts Base, Dinosaur Museum Decoration and Exhibition and other tourism infrastructures have been completed and put into use, and the Guomen Scenic Spot has been upgraded to a 4A-level scenic spot… This city full of vigor and vitality has embarked on a broader and more open development path .

Erenhot is not limited to Erenhot. (Reported by reporter Hong Yanbaisgulen Zhang Huiling Xu Yue Jinquan Liu Momo Zhang Lu)

In Beijing in May, flowers are in full bloom. Co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the China Association for Science and Technology, and the Beijing Municipal Government, the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum with the theme of “Openness, Cooperation and Shared Future” opened.

From May 25th to 30th, 150 events in six major sections, forum meetings, exhibitions, technology transactions, achievement releases, cutting-edge competitions and supporting activities, were staged successively in this technological event.

Adhering to the Zhongguancun Forum’s concept of “scientific and technological conferences”, this forum highlights the three directions of “smart, green, and cloud-based” conferences, and fully demonstrates the new look of a better life and the new look of future development. “Digital human” interaction in the air, naked-eye 3D screen, cloud intelligent embroidery machine, metaverse venue… The forum site is full of sense of science and technology, bringing the audience a very immersive experience.

The reporter found that the scientific and technological achievements rich in “Inner Mongolia elements” made a stunning appearance.

At the opening ceremony of the forum held on the evening of the 25th, ten major scientific and technological achievements in the construction of the Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center were released. A number of major exploration discoveries have been obtained, providing an important guarantee for national energy security.

At the Zhongguancun International Technology Trading Conference on the 26th, new technology and new product launch promotion series activities, colleges and universities special agenda, Zhang Chenxi, associate professor of Tsinghua University, and Li Zhichao, marketing director of Beijing Weilan New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., introduced their respective teams in the roadshow release session The technological innovations carried out around the dual-carbon field and solid-state battery technology in Inner Mongolia, and the transformation of these achievements will play an active role in the main economic battlefield.

In addition, Huaxi cattle, a new breed of beef cattle whose main production performance has reached the international advanced level, was jointly cultivated by the Beijing Institute of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the Ulagai Management District of Xilin Gol League, which has effectively promoted the transformation and upgrading of the local beef cattle breeding industry.

At the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum Exhibition (Tech Expo), one of the “highlights” of this event, a number of products that brought together major domestic and foreign progress and advanced technologies were unveiled. These achievements are not only cutting-edge, but also closely related to industrial applications. In the exhibition areas of relevant scientific research institutes and technology enterprises such as Shougang Group Co., Ltd. and Beijing Shounong Animal Husbandry Development Co., Ltd., there are advanced technological achievements made by Inner Mongolia through collaborative efforts. Relying on the rich application scenarios and resource advantages of our region, more and more scientific and technological achievements are surging and gathering in Inner Mongolia, showing strong new momentum.

Carrying out a new round of east-west cooperation is a major decision-making arrangement made by the Party Central Committee. Yin Xiaohong, person in charge of the Beijing-Mongolia High-Tech Business Incubator of the Inner Mongolia Science and Technology Innovation Center (Beijing), introduced that as Beijing-Mongolia cooperation continues to deepen, Inner Mongolia and Beijing have strengthened complementary advantages and comprehensively deepened scientific and technological cooperation. 298 technologies were introduced, 73 innovation platforms were jointly built, and more than 500 high-level experts were shared. The number of technological achievements introduced through Beijing-Mongolian cooperation and the transaction amount ranked first in foreign technology transactions in the autonomous region.

“During this trip, we learned about the international cutting-edge technologies and product trends in related fields such as new energy, artificial intelligence, and intelligent manufacturing. It is instructive for the school to promote the deep integration of science, education, industry, and strengthen organized scientific research around the ‘five major tasks’.” Inner Mongolia University of Technology Principal Guo Xi said that the school will actively connect with high-quality innovative resources outside the district, collaborate in personnel training and scientific research, and promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements in a more pragmatic and efficient manner.

“I pay more attention to hydrogen energy, scenery and other new materials and new energy industries with broad development space in our region. I hope to seek more new technologies and new achievements that fit the characteristics of the autonomous region, and promote industrial upgrading and transformation and high-quality development.” Inner Mongolia Science and Technology Research Cao Jinxin, member of the party group and vice president of the academy, said.

The good wind depends on its strength, and it is time to set sail. “Today’s Inner Mongolia is more eager for technological innovation than ever before. I hope that more and more teams will take root in Inner Mongolia, grow together with Inner Mongolia, achieve mutual success, and provide strong support for high-quality development.” Feng Jiaju, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Autonomous Region Science and Technology Department, said. (Reporter Bai Lian)

