Anadolu Efes will not play in the Top 8 phase of the Euroleague

Izvor: Tweet/BasketNews/Screenshot

Anadolu Efes dropped out of the race for the Top 8 of the Euroleague. The current and two-time consecutive champion of Europe lost in the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe and thus theoretically had no chance to qualify for the playoffs. At the end of the game, the coach of Efes Ergin Ataman he went to the dressing room before the final siren, with an ironic wave from the Fener fans and a greeting from the coach Dimitris Itudis.

Even though Fenerbahçe led by a big 15 points in the last minute. Itudis asked the referees to check a situation after Marko Gudurić’s shot, and Ataman couldn’t wait any longer. It was all over anyway. The creator of the championship dynasty of Ephesus and one of the most attractive teams in the history of the Euroleague said goodbye to the defense of the title, and in the previous days there were reports that he could take over Panathinaikos, although he denied it.

It was not the only incident in the match, before the very end, Will Klaibun ran towards the Fenerbahce bench and was ready to get into a physical confrontation with someone.