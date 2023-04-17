Ergin Ataman on the murder of Red Star fan Marko Ivković | Sports

Vladimir Micov recalled the match between Crvena Zvezda and Galatasaray in Istanbul, which had a terrible prelude because fan Marko Ivković was killed before the match. After that, Ergin Ataman made a scandalous statement that the red and white have not forgiven him to this day.

Source: MN Press

It was before the match between Red Star and Galatasaray, and the Serbian basketball player Vladimir Micov told in the podcast “Alesto” that he later talked about it with Ergin Ataman and – as far as he can tell – the Turkish coach’s “tongue was faster than his mind” and he did not want to offend the Serbs at that time.

“I didn’t play that game because I had a small operation before that, but we all lived close and we always come early. I came an hour earlier, as did Ataman. There were a lot of fans, there was various information in the media, so I saw that many of our fans came to Istanbul by bus. They were taking pictures around the city, they were under the influence of alcohol, which of course is normal. The general manager of Galatasaray told me that the fans did not have tickets and they asked for them, the club said that they cannot now they guarantee their safety, that everything must be provided, that there is a procedure and so on… They came in front of the hall and that’s where the fuss started. Ataman comes before the game and saw the crowd and unfortunately said that... Far be it from me to defend the man, but he has nothing against Serbs.”Micov said and explained why he thinks that.

“And now he has Vasa Micić, he had Macvan, Erceg, me… Well, people from the Balkans and he really has nothing against us. And Miško is still his manager. It’s not that he hates Serbs. Simply, his tongue was faster than his mind and he didn’t see what happened, he only saw the fuss. A fight happens, but no murder. And he said what he said, and from then on they took him at face value… Erceg and I were asked to take a picture with the flags of Serbia and Turkey, we did it because I know his opinion about our people, but what he said was not appropriate. However, he didn’t see what happened.”Micov said and said that he never had any problems in Turkey during his three years of playing in this country from 2014 to 2017 in the Galatasaray jersey.

Let’s remind you that these are Ergin Ataman’s words from nine years ago that Red Star fans did not forgive him: “It was horrifying to see all that I saw in front of the hall before the start of the game. About 300 Red Star supporters created chaos, and no one reacted in time. They attacked our people, fans, police. They threw stones and torches at innocent fellow citizens. These are not fans, these are terrorists!”.