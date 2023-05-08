“Eric Clapton Across 24 Nights” arrives in Spanish theaters

The followers of Eric Clapton they will be able to enjoy “Eric Clapton Across 24 Nights”, film that summarizes the performances of the guitarist in the Royal Albert Hall (a total of twenty-four concerts between 1990 and 1991), more than thirty years later. On May 19 and 21, cinemas in thirty-four locations in Spain will screen the fully remastered film in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Surround Sound. The footage includes a total of seventeen songs from his repertoire.

Clapton performed 24 nights at the Royal Albert Hall in 1990 and 1991 with different formations and sets of blues, rock, and a full orchestra. He launched “24 Nights” in October 1991. The live double album and live recording provided excellent performances, but only covered a small fraction of what was filmed and recorded. Now Warner Records is giving concerts the premiere they deserve with “The Definitive 24 Nights”. All audio and video included in “The Definitive 24 Nights” it has been painstakingly restored and updated by the Clapton team of Simon Climie (production and audio mixing), producer Peter Worsley and director David Barnard.