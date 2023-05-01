Eric Green in excellent form in the ABA League | Sports

The American entered the playoffs with a “hot” hand and in hellish shape. It is extremely difficult to stop him.

Izvor: R.R./ATAIMAGES

Ace of the Future Erik Grin (31) played consecutive excellent games and drew the attention of the entire region to himself. After scoring 34 points against Partizan, including spectacular three-pointers at the end, former Fenerbahce shooter Željko Obradović continued in Euroleague style in the playoffs. In the match against Mega on Friday, he confirmed his great form with even 34 points, with as many as seven three-pointers hit in 11 attempts. In those two games, he hit 12 3-pointers from 21 attempts.

“On Grin, we tried to change several players, but he entered the zone and solved every situation on the field with ease during the second quarter.” said Mega coach Marko Barać after the match. His colleague from the Buducnosti bench, Petar Mijović, also emphasized the excellent form of the American: “He is in an exceptional shooting rhythm”, he stated.

With the burst against Mega, Green entered the top 10 scorers in a single game of the playoffs or the final tournament of the regional league. It is interesting that only three players in the history of the league were more effective in one final match of the competition – Igor Rakočević from Crvena zvezda and Jaka Lakovič from Krka with 38 points each and the absolute record holder, Pankracije Barać, who scored 39 points in Zadar against FMP .

Given that the winner of the series Budućnost – Mega (1:0) will play against the winner of the series Crvena zvezda Meridianbet – Zadar (also 1:0), at this moment it seems certain that the red and whites will also have to prepare well for the former Euroleague shooter, who caught a phenomenal run in the most important matches at “Jadran”. This is how he ranks on the Top 10 list of top scorers in a playoff game or F4:

Pankracije Barać 39 points Jaka Laković 38 Igor Rakočević 38 Erik Grin 34 Omar Cook 32 Noris Kol 32 Džamont Gordon 31 Nikola Peković 31 Deadline Stipčević 31 Marko Tomas 31

With that record, Green was just one three-pointer short of scoring the most in a playoff or ABA league finals game against Mega. Only Rok Stipčević scored eight three-pointers in one such “Adriatic” match, and former Buducnosti player Julius Jenkins scored seven, while Nemanja Vranješ, DJ Sili, Danilo Nikolić, Nikola Ivanović, Omar Kuk, Nemanja Protić scored six each. , Christopher Warren, Julius Johnson, Uroš Tripković, Jaka Laković…

And finally, Green was included in the Top 10 and among the players with the highest utility index in the final match of the ABA League. With an index of 39, he took fourth place, behind record holders Igor Rakočević (49), Todor Gečevski (44), Rade Zagorec (40), and ahead of Boban Marjanović (39), Brent Wright (38), Zeko Ledej, Nikola Peković, Marton Bader (37 each), Noris Kol, Omar Kuk, Nikola Peković, who is on this list twice (all 36)…