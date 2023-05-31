Ericsson confirms Andrea Missori with new responsibilities

Andrea Missori appointed head of Ericsson’s South-East Mediterranean and Eurasia Customer Unit

Effective June 1, 2023, Andrea Missori will assume the role of Head of Ericsson’s South-East Mediterranean and Eurasia Client Unit – in addition to his role as CEO of Ericsson in Italy. Based in Rome, he will lead business with clients in 24 markets spread over three continents, in an area that includes some of the most advanced operators in the world.

His agenda focuses primarily on implementing sustainable and cutting-edge solutions for modernizing networks, helping operators to seize the monetization opportunities of 5G, and empowering Ericsson employees through continuous improvement of their capabilities.

Andrea Missori commented with satisfaction: “I am truly honored and excited to take on the role of Head of Southeast Mediterranean and Eurasia at Ericsson, with a deep commitment to harnessing the transformative power of connectivity. With 5G at the heart of our strategy, we will unlock limitless opportunities, revolutionize industries and enable communications service providers to deliver exceptional new services. We will continue to invest in people-centric technology leadership, innovation, openness and growing our customers’ businesses.”

Andrea Missori has been with Ericsson for over 20 years with responsibilities in sales, deliveries and general management, leading large organizations through major technology transitions in different geographies. Since 2022, he has held the position of interim manager for the South-East Mediterranean and Eurasia. In September 2022, Andrea Missori joined the Executive Council of the Italian Association of Telecommunications Companies (Asstel) as Vice President.

Missori is 48 years old, has an Executive MBA from the University of Bologna and a degree in Electronic Engineering from the Polytechnic of Bari.