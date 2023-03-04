Ericsson Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2023 Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Operators

Ericsson was named Leader in the Magic Quadrant 2023 di Gartner relating to 5G network infrastructures for operators (2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 5G Network Infrastructure for CSPs). This is the third consecutive year that Ericsson has been recognized by Gartner through this report.

Released in February 2023, Ericsson was recognized in the Leaders quadrant and ranked #1 for Execution Ability.

5G Carrier Solution Provider (CSP) companies have been comprehensively and independently reviewed and evaluated by Gartner experts based on their completeness of vision and to execution abilityto provide a snapshot of the 5G infrastructure market.

About 50% of 5G traffic outside China is on Ericsson networks. Investments in R&D over the past four years have led Ericsson to increase its market share outside of China to 39% in 2022, up from around 33% in 2017.

There are currently 235 commercial 5G networks in operation and Ericsson is equipping 143 of them. In addition, Ericsson has led the introduction of cloud-native and dual-mode technologies for Core networks.

Fredrik JejdlingExecutive Vice President e Head of Networks di Ericsson, commenta: “Being recognized as a Leader by Gartner once again is truly gratifying. We believe this demonstrates that investments in technology for performance and cost-reduction leadership continue to pay off and have an impact.”

Ericsson’s commercial leadership in 5G and leadership in technology evolution is known throughout the industry. Ericsson was also awarded in Gartner 5G Magic Quadrant 2022 It is in the Frost Radar Global 5G Infrastructure 2021. The company also ranked first among telecommunications providers in the latest Sustainability Assessment by ABI Research.

Ericsson is continuously evolving its end-to-end 5G solutions, which include 5G RAN with energy efficient Ericsson radio system, Cloud RAN, Ericsson Silicon, 5G Core, Orchestration and 5G Transport, as well as professional services. The company has launched innovative software solutions such as Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, 5G Carrier Aggregation and Uplink Booster, which significantly improve coverage, throughput and spectral efficiency.

At its February 9 pre-Mobile World Congress event, the company unveiled further enhancements to its portfolio of 5G indoor, macro and mobile transport solutions: More than 10 new macro and transport solutions that reduce consumption energy and carbon emissions, while increasing grid capacity; and three additions to Ericsson’s Radio Dot System that increase 5G coverage, capacity and capabilities within any indoor environment.

Report

Download the report: 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers