Ericsson was named the overall sustainability leader in a study conducted by ABI Research that evaluated the capabilities of telecom providers to reduce energy consumption and waste across the industry.

ABI ranked more than 80 telecom providers based on two key areas: implementation e impact. The assessment provided a matrix view of the ecosystem of companies that can best support operators on their journey towards increasing sustainability.

Ericsson led the overall assessment in implementation, ranking first in networking and sustainable business topics, and first in key radio access network (RAN) categories, including Massive MIMO, 5G RAN, Software AI-driven and Antennas, according to the ABI research report “Sustainability Assessment: Telco Technology Suppliers”.

As for impact, Ericsson tops the supplier list also for its net-zero emissions goals. The company is determined to halve its value chain emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Ericsson has also committed to net-zero emissions by 2030.

Kim Arrington JohnsonPrincipal Analyst of ABI Research, comments: “In the Sustainability Rating, Ericsson scored highly on innovation and sustainable impact, thanks to Ericsson Silicon and combined hardware and software design that plays a crucial role in creating high-performance, lightweight and energy efficient. Ericsson designs and builds RAN hardware solutions with sustainability in mind”

Freddie SödergrenHead of Technology and Strategy di Ericsson Networks, afferma: “We embarked on our sustainability journey many years ago, with a strong focus on engaging with our customers. We have worked closely with them over the last few years to achieve their energy and sustainability goals. Energy performance and the achievement of Net Zero objectives are key pillars of Ericsson’s business and technology strategy.”

Methodology

Vendors and suppliers were evaluated for each product category, against a set of impact and implementation criteria, weighted according to their importance, ability to reduce carbon emissions and waste products, and implementation levels of the industry products (see below for an example of the scoring method used).

The final stage looked at each company’s overall score and grouped them into market segments (traditional vendors, non-traditional vendors, software vendors, and chipset and component vendors). Ericsson ranked first in this overall score.

At the top of the ranking of sustainable networks

In its report, ABI Research states that attention to grid energy performance and product energy management is a crucial element of Ericsson’s sustainability initiatives. The analyst firm cites the tri-band, tri-sector 6646 radio as a “product example.” This Ericsson radio reduces power consumption by 40% compared to single sector triple band radios and is 60% lighter (less aluminum used in the product).

ABI Research also evaluated Ericsson’s other sustainability initiatives, such as the Global Product Take-Back Program, and the initiative by Ericsson, together with its strategic partners, to achieve the goal to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

The Ericsson Lewisville, Texas 5G Smart Factory is another example of sustainable manufacturing, highlighted in the report. The factory has been recognized as a world leader in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and awarded by the World Economic Forum with the prestigious designation of “Global Lighthouse”.

The appointment as leader in sustainability assessment of ABI Research is a recognition of the efforts and achievements of Ericsson. The company remains committed to this challenge and recently launched more than 10 new hardware and software products that will reduce carbon emissions and site footprint, increase energy performance, and enhance grid capacity.

Download the ABI Research report