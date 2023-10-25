Erik Jensen is fighting a tumor | Entertainment

Actor, writer and director Erik Jensen is fighting a serious illness, and his wife asked everyone who can to help in a poignant announcement.

Izvor: YouTube/Broadwaycom/screenshot

Eric Jensen colorectal stage IV was diagnosed. The sad news was announced by the actor’s wife Jessica on “GoFundMe”, in order to collect enough funds to pay for Eric’s treatment, but also to support their daughter.

“Eric is young and strong (he’s cutting film during chemo, works full-time as a director and writer) and his doctors think they have enough of a chance to shrink the tumors to do two very large surgeries and get them all out“, the page states.

“But Erik and his family are fighting for their lives and they need your support“, it was written additionally.

In an episode of “The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal” that aired earlier this year, Eric revealed that he suffered a brain aneurysm last year. Of the condition, he said, “50% of people who get it die immediately,” but he was able to perform on Broadway just four weeks after the aneurysm.

Source: Credit: Eugene Gologursky / Getty images / Profimedia

BONUS VIDEO:

01:08 Producer and actor Nedeljko Bajić on how he got his name, a chance meeting in Sarajevo Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Facebook

X

