Home » Erik Jensen is fighting a tumor | Entertainment
World

Erik Jensen is fighting a tumor | Entertainment

by admin
Erik Jensen is fighting a tumor | Entertainment

Actor, writer and director Erik Jensen is fighting a serious illness, and his wife asked everyone who can to help in a poignant announcement.

Izvor: YouTube/Broadwaycom/screenshot

Eric Jensen colorectal stage IV was diagnosed. The sad news was announced by the actor’s wife Jessica on “GoFundMe”, in order to collect enough funds to pay for Eric’s treatment, but also to support their daughter.

Eric is young and strong (he’s cutting film during chemo, works full-time as a director and writer) and his doctors think they have enough of a chance to shrink the tumors to do two very large surgeries and get them all out“, the page states.

But Erik and his family are fighting for their lives and they need your support“, it was written additionally.

In an episode of “The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal” that aired earlier this year, Eric revealed that he suffered a brain aneurysm last year. Of the condition, he said, “50% of people who get it die immediately,” but he was able to perform on Broadway just four weeks after the aneurysm.

Source: Credit: Eugene Gologursky / Getty images / Profimedia

BONUS VIDEO:

01:08 Producer and actor Nedeljko Bajić on how he got his name, a chance meeting in Sarajevo Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Ukraine, so the Black Sea will be cleared to allow the grain to pass

You may also like

dal 21/11 parental control gratis con McAfee Safe...

Growing Dissatisfaction with US Military Presence in Iraq...

The UN Assembly: “Immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza”....

79-Year-Old Former Bank Employee Turned Bank Robber for...

One year after the Halloween massacre in Seoul

innoVaction, how the Vodafone innovation program works

Surviving a Shipwreck: The Robertson Family’s Harrowing Tale

Gaza, the story of a woman who fled...

Pensions: towards an agreement on Quota 103 with...

Qatar Sentences Eight Indian Citizens to Death, Accusing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy