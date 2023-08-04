Erik Jirka hit and kicked Pristina’s Drita | Sport

Erik Jirka decided the spectacular match between Drita, the representative of “Kosovo” and Viktorija from Pilsen.

Source: Twitter/BEKIMBEKA

The Czech representative Viktorija from Pilsen will play in the third round of qualification for the Conference League, and the man who took them there is the former winger of Red Star. Slovak football player Erik the Body he scored from the penalty spot in the 24th minute of stoppage timesilenced Pristina, threw out the representative of “Kosovo” Drita and extended his team’s European adventure.

The former Red Star player scored a penalty kick at a time when the match was not even supposed to be played, but… The electricity went out twice. at the stadium named after Fadilj Vokri, so it’s clear why it had to be played much longer than intended. And when the game was played, there was fire on the field, during which at one point the referee ended up on the ground after the start of the football player. After 0:0 in the first match, the Czechs took the lead through Nigerian striker Durosinmi, but Krasnić evened the score in the second minute of stoppage time!

Only then did it seem that we were in for a spectacle because it was known that there was still a lot to play, but Drita soon ran into a problem. In the 19th minute of stoppage time, the aforementioned Krasnić received a second yellow card and left his teammates stranded, and in the 24th minute of stoppage time – or the 114th minute of the match – Erik Jirka set the final score of the match.



See description

Chaos in Pristina, former Zvezda player turned off the light! The referee fell as if mowed down, silent on Vokria in the 114th minute!

ERIK JIRKA football player of Crvena zvezda at the Serbian Cup match against Radnik Surdulic at Rajko Mitica stadium, Belgrade 03/13/2019. Photo: Marko Metlas Football, Red Star, Serbian Cup, Radnik Surdulica

Hide description

Source: Instagram/jirka_e33Br. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 2 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 4 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 5 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

The public in Serbia got to know the fast-footed Erik Jirka when he played for Spartak Trnava and was a rival to Crvena Zvezda in the European qualifiers. The Serbian team reacted quickly and brought him to Belgrade for as much as 750,000 euros, but it cannot be said that the winger lived up to expectations. In Zvezda’s jersey, he played just over 200 minutes and recorded only one assist in seven matches – against Napredek from Kruševac.

He went on loan to Radnički from Niš, Gornik Zabržje and Mirandes, and then he Real Oviedo bought for half a million euros. However, he did not stay in Spain for too long. In the summer of 2022, after one season, he moved to Viktoria Plzeň as a free agent and seems to be doing well – he was part of the team in the Champions League last season and is now progressing towards the group stage of the Conference League.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

