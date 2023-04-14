Home World Erling Haaland revealed what his magic potion is | Sports
The wonderful Norwegian announced on social networks about his healthy habits

Source: Twitter/ErlingHaaland

The wonderful Erling Holland scored 45 goals this season for Manchester City and shone this week with a goal and an assist in the demolition of Bayern. He then revealed that milk was his “magic potion” and shared it with his followers on social media.

“Me and my magic potion”wrote the wonderful Norwegian (22), who is playing impressively this year and pulling Manchester City through the Premier League and the Champions League, together with Pep Guardiola’s aces, such as Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva…

Apart from milk, it is known that he likes to eat carrots very much, as the fans who are waiting for him in front of the club’s training center, “Itihad Campus”, have seen for themselves.


Erling Holland
Izvor: YouTube/Football Hub

It is interesting that the Norwegian’s father, Alfie Holland (also a former City player), prepares a special meal before every match – homemade lasagna. The manager of the “Citizen” Guardiola also spoke about this in front of the journalists. “We can offer Erling’s father to cook for us. If that is the secret to his goals, then I will convince President Khaldun (Al Mubarak) to bring him here! However, I don’t think there is a secret,” Guardiola joked.

