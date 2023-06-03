Ermedin Demirović injured, does not play for BiH | Sport

Bad news for coach Faruk Hadžibegić.

Source: Promo/FS BiH

Bad news for the BiH national team.

Before the start of the preparations for the matches with Portugal and Luxembourg, one player from the list of coach Faruk Hadžibegić had to cancel his arrival.

Augsburg striker, Ermedin Demirović will miss the upcoming gathering of the national team due to a meniscus injury. The BiH representative will undergo surgery next week.

This means that he will not be in the protocol for the June duels, which the “dragons” play on June 17 and 20. Bosnia and Herzegovina will host the favored Portugal in Lisbon, and three days later they will host Luxembourg.

Demirović has a very successful season in the Bundesliga behind him. He was one of the most important screws of Augsburg, who won survival, so he will perform in the company of the best German clubs in the next season as well. Bh. the national team member scored eight goals in 30 league appearances.

After two rounds played in the qualifiers for the European Championship, BiH has a half-hearted performance. Iceland was defeated 3:0, and then there was a defeat by Slovakia 0:2.

At the moment, those three points are enough for the third position in group J, and the placement at the EURO will be provided by the two first-placed selections.

The 2024 European Championship will be held in Germany.

(WORLD)