Ermedin Demirović scored a goal in the draw between Augsburg and Eintracht | Sport

Bosnia and Herzegovina representative Ermedin Demirović scored for Augsburg in the 30th round of the German Bundesliga.

Source: RONALD WITTEK/EPA

In the 55th minute of the match against Eintracht, the Augsburg striker scored an equalizing goal that secured his team a valuable point in the fight for survival, and that in a difficult away game in Frankfurt.

Demirović hit the net with a masterful volley on Ruben Vargas’ cross and scored his eighth goal of the season in the German championship.

Centarfor BiH is the team’s second goal scorer behind Mergim Berisha, who has one more, and Augsburg is 13th in the table with three points more than Bochum, who is currently in the place leading to the play-off for survival in the Bundesliga.

