The striker of German Augsburg and the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ermedin Demirović, will have to take a forced break in the Bundesliga.

Source: ANNA SZILAGYI/EPA

Due to the red card in the game against Schalke (1:1), the German Football Association fined the “dragons” striker with a suspension for the next three league games.

Demirović started violently in a “kung fu” manner on the player from Gelsenkirchen, Tom Kraus, because of which he was immediately sent off, and was subsequently fined for not playing three games.

The Augsburg attacker will thus miss the matches against Wolfsburg (April 1), Cologne (April 8) and RB Leipzig (April 15), and will return to the field only for the match against Stuttgart on April 21.

Demirović is currently in Zenica for the gathering of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, which will start the qualification for the 2024 European Championship in Germany tomorrow evening (Thursday) at “Bilina Polje” against Iceland. Three days later, on Sunday, the “dragons” will host the Slovakian team in Bratislava.

Demirović scored seven goals with four assists in the Bundesliga this season and is the team’s second top scorer behind Mergim Berisha, who scored more goals.

(mondo.ba)

