Eron Gordon said that he came to Denver to win the title for Nikola Jokić.

Source: Profimedia

Denver is attacking the title in the NBA league, and Nikola Jokić will be the MVP of the strongest basketball league in the world for the third time in a row. He is fully convinced of that eron gordon. He talked about the atmosphere inside the Nuggets and what kind of atmosphere there is in the team. He believes that together they can make a huge success this season.

One of the players who shines from the shadows gave an interesting interview to the local “Denver Post”.

“I’m not here to win a title for myself. I’m here to win the title for Jokic. Nikola is here to win for Jamal Murray, Michael Malone and Michael Porter Jr. Kentavius ​​Caldwell Pope, we’re all here for each other. Nobody’s here for themselves, I’m doing all this for these guys around me,” said Gordon, who is averaging 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

He returned to the field after a rib injury and is slowly getting back into the rhythm.

“It was not easy for me when I returned to the floor, I really struggled with it. I’m starting to understand where I should be on the field in moments when Nikola is doubled up or when three attack him. It’s really rare in professional sports that you find yourself in a team where everyone works for each other and everyone goes in the same direction.”

He also commented on the MVP race at the end. He is convinced that the Serb will win the award for the third time in a row. “I would say that the race is not uncertain at allGordon concluded.