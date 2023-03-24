Tomi Ertel was banned from playing for the national team, but he won’t keep quiet about it.

A big storm was raised by the crossing of Tome ertela u Zenit at the beginning of this season. The experienced French playmaker came to Russia after a stormy season in which he was literally kicked out of Real Madrid, although the French Basketball Federation clearly emphasized that basketball players who play for Russian teams will not be able to play for the national team.

The winner of European gold, European and Olympic silver as well as bronze from the World Championship with France practically ended his national career at only 33 years old, and now in an interview for “L’Ekip” he revealed what lies in his soul.

“When I signed the agreement with the French Federation not to go to Russia, I did not have any agreement with Zenit. I was not 100 percent sure about my future, I was waiting for other offers. Zenit was one of the main options then. I did not want to ignore the recommendations of the Federation , they decided not to count on me anymore, it’s not my decision,” said the experienced point guard and emphasized that he does not regret his decision:

“The best decision I made for my family and myself, not only financially, but also athletically. I knew where I would play, the club and the coach told me that I would be one of the leaders of the team. I wanted to enjoy basketball again after a difficult year in Madrid, I was guided by that from the beginning,” said the Frenchman.

The next Olympic Games are scheduled for 2024 in Paris, and although Ertel wants to play for his national team, nothing is in his hands. “Eurobasket went well, despite the defeat in the final. It would be a shame not to play for the national team again, we’ll see what happens. If staying in Russia brings me economic and sporting peace, I will stay. First, I have to think about myself and my family, my children and our future.“

In the end, he pointed out that the war has nothing to do with him and that he does not support anyone politically. “If we look at it with that logic, I wouldn’t be able to play in China or Israel… The same arshins would have to be used for everyone, not just for me. What does war have to do with me? Where I play doesn’t mean I support Russia in what it’s doing, I don’t know anyone here who supports the war. Are people who play in China supporting China in violating human rights? Do those who play in France support everything the government is doing? It’s all the same. Of course I don’t want anyone to die in the war. Everyone who calls me selfish… Let the French Federation pay me the rest of the money due to me according to the contract, I will immediately leave Russia and play for less money somewhere else. I do not receive ‘blood’ money, i.e. the money of people who died in the war. I do not support what is happening in the war with any of my actions. Anyone who says they wouldn’t do the same if they were in my place are plain hypocrites. They didn’t put themselves in my place, they can’t look at the situation with the same eyes as me, because we don’t earn the same amount of money,” concluded Ertel.