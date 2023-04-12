The eruption of the Shiveluch volcano in Russia left behind incredible scenes – ash covered an area of ​​more than 100,000 kilometers!

The Shiveluch volcano in the east of Kamchatka spewed ash 20 kilometers into the air, and experts warn that its eruption could affect the weather conditions of the entire planet in the next year or two.

The eruption of one of the largest active volcanoes in Russia occurred in the middle of the night and lasted for hours, and the volcano “scattered” ash over an area of ​​108,000 square kilometers.

Information about the eruption of the volcano was confirmed by the local branch of the Institute for Geophysical Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences. A cloud of ash covered the ground, parked cars and houses, and lava flows melted the snow, agencies report. The local population has been warned not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.

