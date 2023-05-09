Escalation in Gaza: 3 Islamic Jihad leaders and 10 civilians killed in Israeli raid. Palestinian factions: it will be revenge

Listen to the audio version of the article

Very high tension in the Gaza Strip after a series of raids carried out by the Israeli armed forces which caused 13 victims and at least 20 injured. Israel said it killed 3 senior commanders of Islamic Jihad, an armed Palestinian faction. Among the civilian victims there are 4 women and 4 minors.

According to the military spokesman of the IDF, the commanders killed are Khalil Bahitini (commander of the al-Quds Brigades in the north of the Strip), Tareq Ezzaldin (spokesman of the movement) and Jihad Ghanem (secretary of the organisation’s military council). Again according to military spokesman Bahitini, he was responsible for the latest rocket launches towards Israel and was “preparing further shots”.

During the attacks – which also caused civilian casualties including women and children – plants for the production of compressed rockets and a structure used to produce components for the organization’s tunnels were hit in Gaza City, Rafah and Khan Younis. In addition, 6 military centers and a Jihad military post were destroyed.

Netanyahu: ready for any development

“We started Operation ‘Shield and Arrow’ last night. We eliminated 3 high-ranking Islamic Jihad exponents in Gaza,” Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu said in a video message broadcast on TV. “Those arch assassins – he explained – were responsible for launching rockets from Gaza towards Israel and inciting terrorism in Judea and Samaria (West Bank, ed.) against our civilians”. «We are in the middle of a campaign and we are ready for any development. Whoever strikes us – he concluded – we strike him in turn with greater force ».

PNA: heinous crime

“A heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation.” Thus the foreign ministry of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) condemned, cited by Wafa, the Israeli attacks in Gaza. “An extension – he added – of the open war against our people and their just and legitimate national rights”. The PNA then asked the international community for “urgent intervention to stop the aggression against the Palestinian people” underlining the need for “a negotiated political agreement” for the conflict.