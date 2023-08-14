Escalation in the Grain War: Russian firing on a Turkish freighter

ODESSA — Shooting is underway, on wheat challenging the blockade of the Black Sea. Warning shots were fired yesterday by a Russian frigate to stop the Turkish merchant ship Sukru Okan, flying the flag of the Micronesian archipelago of Palau: according to Moscow it was headed for the port Ukrainian Danubian of Izmail. It is the first time that we have gone from threats to gusts, in this challenge of the sea which is hotter every day.

The Russian Defense Ministry says its lookout Vasily Bykov, on patrol in the Black Sea, intercepted the merchant whose captain did not respond to the request to stop the ship for checks. After the warning barrage the leatherheads of Mosca glided onto the deck of the merchantman from a helicopter and inspected the ship. In the end, having found no war material, the merchant ship was allowed to continue sailing.

The ship is now bound for the Romanian port of Sulina, on the Black Sea coast: it is the portal of Ukrainian grain. It is located at the mouth of the channel of the same name in the Danube delta, which is the waterway most used by ships reaching and coming from Ukrainian ports on the great river, such as Reni and Izmail: it allows you to avoid the main course of the river, which flows on the border line between Ukraine and Romania, using the navigable canal in Romanian territory, therefore in the NATO area.

The incident took place a few miles of the Turkish territorial waters from which it came, off the Bulgarian coast. “We are investigating – says Ankara – clearly it is another hostile act” by Russia.

The context is that born at the end of the agreement on the grain corridors: after July 17, Moscow warned that it would consider “any merchant ship directed towards the Ukrainian shores as a potential threat”. Kiev responded in a mirror way for ships bound for Russian ports and those in the occupied territories of the Black Sea. From threats to facts, Kiev has hit the assault ship “Olenegorsky Gornjak” and the supertanker “Sig” with maritime drones, under sanctions because it had been supplying the Russian military base in Tartus in Syria for years. And Moscow has responded by bombing civilian infrastructure in Odessa, in the other ports of the Black Sea and in those of Reni and Izmail on the Danube.

But not even this time Kiev has sketched it out: it has once again reacted with determination to the Russian showdown. Not only has he accelerated the creation of a land-based exit route to Europe for its grain, funded by Brussels, but in recent days he has announced the launch of a unilateral humanitarian corridor authorizing all ships willing to take responsibility — unable to guarantee security – to leave Ukrainian ports under the supervision of its Armed Forces. They will do it, he says, in complete transparency, under the eye of the cameras. Now the Russian response has arrived.

Under the military table, which is the most evident aspect of this Black Sea challenge, a decisive economic game is being played out. Russia and Ukraine are two of the world‘s leading agricultural producers, leading the markets for wheat, barley, maize, canola, rapeseed oil, sunflower seeds and sunflower oil. Ukraine has already harvested 23 million tons of grain this year and expects to reach 77, up 5%. Twenty million are used for the internal market, the rest is gold for its landowners but also for the disastrous state coffers, which are supported by international aid. But every threat to strike or even just to block a trip drives up the cost of freight and insurance, raising costs for Kiev and making Russian grain cheaper. What Moscow has done, says the spokesman for the Ukrainian presidency, Mikailo Podolyak“is an absolute violation of international maritime law, an act of piracy and a crime against civilian vessels of a third country in the waters of other states”.

