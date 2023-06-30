Escalation of violence in France, 249 officers injured

breaking latest news – Third night of violence in France, 249 agents were injured in the clashes. The 40,000 police officers deployed did not prevent another night of fire and sword for the killing, last Tuesday in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, of the young Nahel by a policeman. The 17-year-old boy, who was driving a Mercedes without a license, did not stop as requested by two officers, and one of them opened fire with his service weapon, killing him.

On Thursday evening, new clashes erupted in numerous cities, including the suburbs of Paris. Police stations, schools and town halls were attacked and shops were looted. To all this there have been dozens of cars set on fire, a recurring phenomenon in the banlieues. In the Paris region bus and metro stopped running at 21 in the neighborhoods where the violence erupted.

Nearly 700 people arrested

Meanwhile, the number of people stopped by the police for checks during the night has risen to 667. This was reported by sources of the Ministry of the Interior, according to Le Figaro. In Paris, numerous shops were also looted in the very central rue de Rivoli.

Macron convenes crisis unit meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron has called a new meeting of the interministerial crisis unit for today at 1pm. The head of the Elysée, who is in Brussels for the European Council, could therefore anticipate his return to Paris even before the discussions with the other EU heads of state and government are concluded. A press conference should however be confirmed before his departure.

Go to the article