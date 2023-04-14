In the report of the Court of Appeal of Milan to the Ministry of Justice it is reconstructed how, after the letter to the USA, no one has asked for a tightening of the measure for Artem Uss power which belonged to the general prosecutor, but also to the ministry. The Russian businessman had escaped from house arrest in Basiglio on 22 Marchthe day after the Court of Appeals had given the green light to the extradition requested by the US.

Artem Uss was under house arrest, aggravated by the electronic bracelet

The ministry’s response to US letter (Nov. 29) arrives Dec. 6. The ministry writes that the decision rests with the Court, that in the Italian legal system house arrest, which in the case of Uss is aggravated by the electronic bracelet, is completely equivalent to imprisonment. The suspect is considered to be at low risk of flight because he is believed to be rooted in Italy: his wife has a business, the couple is buying a house, the children are enrolled in a school in the area. The house arrests were ordered on November 25, but have been carried out since December 2, precisely because it was necessary to find the electronic device.

Artem Uss' father thanks Putin for his escape from Italy

The Court of Appeal could not have tightened the house arrest

The report refers to the code of criminal procedure which provides that the Court of Appeal could not have tightened the house arrest but that the request can only be made by the general prosecutor (which had in any case opposed the house arrest) or by the Ministry of Justice. The ministry could ask for the measure to be aggravated, according to the 714 criminal procedure code, but does not ask for it. Since no request for aggravation has been made by the ministry and pg, this court could never have replaced the measure in place in the absence of violation of the prescriptions. Article 299 in fact provides that “at any time the person whose extradition is requested may be subjected, at the request of the Minister of Justice, to coercive measures”.

The report also reconstructs how the intervention of the carabinieri after the alarm was immediate. The Uss bracelet is turned off at 13.52 on 22 March. It is the day following the green light for extradition. Law enforcement attention is high. Thus the commander in service of the Milan operations center communicates to the Corsico company the need for immediate intervention in Basiglio, set in the operations file at 14.07. The carabinieri immediately go to the scene, verify that Uss is no longer there and start the search.