The one of Artem Uss it is the story of an escape. Of a long chain of mistakes and underestimations. But also of a frenzied search – an “international fool” by now done, to use the words of the Democratic Party – of a scapegoat. As far away from the Government as possible. This is how the judges of the Court of Appeal of Milan become the only culprits when faced with the Ministry of Justice’s mess.