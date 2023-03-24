Home World “Ese beso”, second preview of the new album by Stay Homas
World

“Ese beso”, second preview of the new album by Stay Homas

by admin
“Ese beso”, second preview of the new album by Stay Homas

The song comes after the success “La nòria”, the first advance that was published at the beginning of February and that already exceeds one million views between digital platforms and YouTube.

“Ese beso” is a new instant hit that explores the most electronic and danceable part of the band. The song talks about an unexpected kiss – “that kiss wasn’t for me and I want to return it” – and everything that entails. From this emotional climax, Klaus, Guillem and Rai reflect on the importance of living in the moment and feeling to the fullest.

The song has been produced by Joan Borrás with whom Stay Homas had already collaborated on other songs such as “The Bright Side” or “Let It Out”. It was recorded at Maní Studios and at Borrás’ own studio between August and this month of February.

The first confirmed dates of Stay Homas for this 2023 are Ciclo Jaguar in Madrid, Cabró Rock in Vic, Canet Rock in Canet and Mallorca, Cruïlla Festival, El Tingladu in Vilanova and Geltrú, Sons del Món in Roses, Festival from Cap Roig to Calella de Palafrugell, the Cambrils International Festival, and the Pirata Beach Festival in Gandia.

