Eskorzo and La Pegatina launch into merengue with "Your love is killing me"

“Your love is killing me” is the new single from Escorzo In collaboration with The stickerthe theme of the next album by the band from Granada that will be released in October of this same year. And together they have a good party to the rhythm of merengue.

the andalusian band Escorzo has released on all platforms and the video clip of his new single “Your love is killing me”, an overwhelming merengue, in collaboration with the group The sticker. This song can be sung and danced by the people attending the tour Vitamina Tour what will it give Escorzo during the spring and summer of this year for several Spanish cities.

The song dismantles the great fallacy of romantic love about the need to find a better half to feel like a complete person. The theme has some of the most acidic lyrics that get the juice out of toxic relationships. In “Your love is killing me” both groups charge against the saying “Whoever loves you well will make you suffer” because for them “that is not affection, it is poisoned love”.

This single is a preview of the eighth studio album by the band from Granada, which will be released in October of this year. Eskorzo have also confirmed several dates of their tour Vitamina Tour which will go through: Hospitalet (March 21), El Ejido (April 22), at the Río Babel festival (July 1 in Madrid), Rute (July 8), Lanuza (July 20), Barbate (July 22, July) and at the Extremúsica festival (on October 13 in Cáceres). These are only the first dates but there are still many more to know.

