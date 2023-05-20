Home » Eskorzo publish the advance “I just came to tell you”
World

Eskorzo publish the advance “I just came to tell you”

by admin
Eskorzo publish the advance “I just came to tell you”

“I only came to tell you” is a cumbia that fuses electronics, raggamuffin and psychedelia to talk about the difficulties of life and its brevity: “that living happens in a breath from the moment we are born until we die, a path of no return full of joys and sorrows, victories and defeats, comings and goings. Life is sometimes sweet and other times bitter like bile ”, she describes, Tony Moreno, singer of the band. “Love is the glue that unites everything and the lifeline in the most difficult moments. Only he will save us from falling into the abyss ”, she adds.

With this single, the band presents the first of the works by the Granada-born illustrator Asis Percales for the next album, as well as accompanying it with a video clip made, devised and directed by South Island, which integrates part of said designs. This is a new preview of what will be his next album, which will be released in the fall by the labels Maracuyeah! y Calavera Records. However, in the meantime, Escorzo they continue their tour #VitaminaTour and with the special concerts “Afrobeat Experience” (10th anniversary).

20/05 · KOKOPELLI FESTIVAL · BELGIUM
02/06 · MILLO VERDE · REDONDELA (PONTEVEDRA)
08/06 · SDL IBIZA · IBIZA *
09/06 · 25 TIMES THANK YOU BURGOS · BURGOS
06/14 · MARACUYEAH PARTY! BARCELONA *
06/15 MARACUYEAH PARTY! MADRID *
06/16 · MARACUYEAH PARTY! · GRENADE *
01/07 BABEL RIVER MADRID
8/07 · SAMBA ART · ROAD (CORDOBA)
15/07 · SLAP! · ZARAGOZA *
20/07 SOUTH PYRENEES LANUZA (HUESCA)
07/27 · SILVER CAPE · BARBATE (CADIZ)
07/29 · VENTOLERA FEST · TABERNO (ALMERÍA)
02/09 · FESTILETRAS · ALDEA DO COUTO (CORUÑA)
13/10 · EXTREMÚSIKA · CÁCERES
*SPECIAL CONCERTS “AFROBEAT EXPERIENCE” 10 YEARS

You may also like

How Barak Behar came to FK Crvena zvezda...

Udinese – The eve of the match has...

“An epilogue that the fans didn’t deserve”

Angel kisses and licks Zvezdan’s feet Entertainment

Ex Udinese – Soppy unfortunate year / Muscle...

Marcelo Xavier, former head of Brazil’s agency for...

Lidija Vukićević on variety show | Entertainment

Second day of the G7 in Japan, Zelensky...

In Iran, the death sentences were carried out...

What happens between Luciano Spalletti and Aurelio De...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy