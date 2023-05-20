Eskorzo publish the advance “I just came to tell you”

“I only came to tell you” is a cumbia that fuses electronics, raggamuffin and psychedelia to talk about the difficulties of life and its brevity: “that living happens in a breath from the moment we are born until we die, a path of no return full of joys and sorrows, victories and defeats, comings and goings. Life is sometimes sweet and other times bitter like bile ”, she describes, Tony Moreno, singer of the band. “Love is the glue that unites everything and the lifeline in the most difficult moments. Only he will save us from falling into the abyss ”, she adds.
With this single, the band presents the first of the works by the Granada-born illustrator Asis Percales for the next album, as well as accompanying it with a video clip made, devised and directed by South Island, which integrates part of said designs. This is a new preview of what will be his next album, which will be released in the fall by the labels Maracuyeah! y Calavera Records. However, in the meantime, Escorzo they continue their tour #VitaminaTour and with the special concerts “Afrobeat Experience” (10th anniversary).
20/05 · KOKOPELLI FESTIVAL · BELGIUM
02/06 · MILLO VERDE · REDONDELA (PONTEVEDRA)
08/06 · SDL IBIZA · IBIZA *
09/06 · 25 TIMES THANK YOU BURGOS · BURGOS
06/14 · MARACUYEAH PARTY! BARCELONA *
06/15 MARACUYEAH PARTY! MADRID *
06/16 · MARACUYEAH PARTY! · GRENADE *
01/07 BABEL RIVER MADRID
8/07 · SAMBA ART · ROAD (CORDOBA)
15/07 · SLAP! · ZARAGOZA *
20/07 SOUTH PYRENEES LANUZA (HUESCA)
07/27 · SILVER CAPE · BARBATE (CADIZ)
07/29 · VENTOLERA FEST · TABERNO (ALMERÍA)
02/09 · FESTILETRAS · ALDEA DO COUTO (CORUÑA)
13/10 · EXTREMÚSIKA · CÁCERES
*SPECIAL CONCERTS “AFROBEAT EXPERIENCE” 10 YEARS