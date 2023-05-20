Eskorzo publish the advance “I just came to tell you”

“I only came to tell you” is a cumbia that fuses electronics, raggamuffin and psychedelia to talk about the difficulties of life and its brevity: “that living happens in a breath from the moment we are born until we die, a path of no return full of joys and sorrows, victories and defeats, comings and goings. Life is sometimes sweet and other times bitter like bile ”, she describes, Tony Moreno, singer of the band. “Love is the glue that unites everything and the lifeline in the most difficult moments. Only he will save us from falling into the abyss ”, she adds.