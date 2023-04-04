As Russian prosecutors prepare to indict arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges, lawyers with experience in the Russian judicial process expect him to experience a battle with the West. Courts are similar but essentially different judicial systems.

As in the judicial systems of the United States and other Western countries, Gershkovich will certainly have a defense lawyer in Russia. But in reality, there is no guarantee of when his lawyers will be allowed to speak with him. When they talk, their conversations will be closely monitored, experts who track the evolution of the Russian judiciary say.

Russian law also guarantees defendants the right to a jury trial, which is subject to public scrutiny. But the espionage case does not apply to this rule, which means Gershkovic may be tried by a judge in secret.

A recent U.S. State Department report on the human rights situation in Russia said that in the Russian judiciary, such judges “are subject to the influence of the executive branch, armed forces and other security services, especially in high-profile or politically sensitive cases.”

Russia’s UN representative defended Russia’s judicial process when asked about the Gershkovich case at a news conference Monday at the start of Russia’s month-long presidency of the UN Security Council. “Believe it or not,” said Vassily Nebenzia. “Russia has a decentralization system.”

Nebenja said that American diplomats will be allowed to visit the detained journalists, “but at what stage and when, I don’t know. This will be decided by the relevant Russian departments.”

Less than 1 percent of defendants in such cases are acquitted, a statistic that has barely budged over the years and is widely cited by legal analysts and the U.S. State Department. Defendants win in rare cases, but prosecutors can also appeal the verdict.

“Nominally, this is a modern court system, but all the modern features are just a disguise, and the reality is not optimistic,” said Tom Firestone, a former resident legal adviser to the U.S. embassy in Russia. “It’s basically an instrument of state control.” Firestone is currently a partner at law firm Stroock and Stroock and Lavan.

Russia accused Gershkovich of espionage. He was arrested last week while reporting to the regional capital Yekaterinburg.

The Wall Street Journal vehemently denied that Gershkovich was a spy. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday that Gershkovich was detained on the basis of “absurd allegations.”

Gershkovich entered Russia on a journalist visa and holds a press card issued by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He has not yet been allowed to meet with a lawyer.

Russian state media said Gershkovich’s arrest confirmed that the United States was not only involved in the war in Ukraine, but that it was sending secret agents into the heart of Russia to collect information on Russian arms production.

After Gershkovich’s arrest, a commentator on Russia’s popular state-run TV show “60 Minutes” said his conviction was certain. “We are waiting for the details of the charges, unfortunately in this type of espionage case the court process is closed,” said show host Evgeny Popov. “Of course, we want to see incriminating evidence.”

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia’s court system was the subject of major reforms by the country’s pro-Western government in the early 1990s. At the time, Moscow worked with American legal scholars and the US Agency for International Development to develop a legal system based on an adversarial framework in which prosecutors and defense lawyers would be able to work together in a fair manner. debate in a competitive environment.

Expectations of Russia’s legal system have shifted significantly during Vladimir Putin’s time in power, reflecting Putin’s authoritarian approach to rule and the continuing influence of the Soviet tradition. Putin himself was a lawyer.

The Soviet police and courts gave the Kremlin’s most brutal actions a legal veil. During the purges under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in the late 1930s, mass graves were filled across the country, and police agencies kept an exact file on every death row inmate, each usually containing a A questionnaire, a transcript of the interrogation and a verdict by a three-member panel of Soviet officials ordering the defendant to be shot.

Courts remained a powerful tool in the immediate run-up to the collapse of the Soviet Union, when dissidents were not only arrested but also tried and imprisoned for crimes unique to the Soviet era, such as defamation of the Soviet government, or “social parasite crimes”. “—refers to relying entirely on others or social life.

With the collapse of the Soviet Union, then-President Boris Yeltsin supported reforms to the court system, and Russia passed a new code in 1996 that was more suited to a modern market economy. Soviet-era crimes, such as social parasitism and conducting private transactions, were removed from the new law.

After Putin came to power in 2000, he began to promote new reforms, eliminating various contradictions in the Russian legal system. Putin backed the passage of a new criminal procedure code in 2002, which on paper gave defendants the same rights as Western countries. Basic Western judicial concepts are in effect in Russia, such as the ban on confessing to the police without a defense lawyer.

“In many ways this is a significant step forward for Russia,” Firestone said. “However, over time, the Russian government has gradually scaled back these legal provisions, so they are not implemented in practice to ensure the protection of defendants as promised at the beginning of the regulations.”

Many Russians today credit Putin with re-establishing order in Russia after the chaotic 1990s, when Russia itself seemed to be falling apart, with newly minted oligarchs meddling in government interests and seizing Soviet-era industries through rigged privatization auctions huge stake in the industry.

Defenders of Putin argue that Putin took much-needed steps to rein in oligarchs during his first term as president and have backed some courts starting to function as mediation platforms to resolve some business disputes. But Putin’s commitment to what he calls a “legal dictatorship” worries reformers. Putin began to follow the Russian tradition of using the law to punish his political opponents, initially by jailing them and confiscating their property on charges of economic crimes.

In 2003, oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky and his business partner Platon Lebedev were arrested. During the protracted trial, in which Khodorkovsky often stared at the floor while Lebedev read novels through earplugs, the outcome of the trial is widely believed to have been predetermined. They were convicted of multiple economic crimes related to misappropriation of Yukos property and ended up serving about 10 years in prison. Both have maintained their innocence.

As criminal cases piled up in the 2000s, many of them heard at the Basmanny District Court House in central Moscow, a new term crept into the Russian lexicon: Basmanny justice ( Basmanny Justice, referring to the sham court process in which the Kremlin tells judges how to decide cases.

Ivan Pavlov, a Russian lawyer who specializes in such cases, said criminal cases involving espionage or treason like Gershkovich’s were relatively rare in the early days of Putin’s administration, but as domestic opposition grew, Combined with Putin’s 2014 decision to seize Crimea from Ukraine, the number of such criminal cases began to rise. After 2014, he estimated based on his involvement that there were about a dozen such cases a year. He now believes there are more than 50 such cases a year.

Pavlov said it is almost impossible for defendants in these cases to win in court. Prosecutors sometimes back down when unprofessional practices spark public outrage, he said. In 2015, prosecutors dropped treason charges against one of his clients, a 37-year-old woman with seven children, who was arrested after telling Ukraine The Russian embassy in Moscow said Russian troops could be heading to eastern Ukraine.

He said she made the call after a bus ride overheard a soldier talking about troops from a nearby military base being sent to Ukraine. Russia denied at the time that it had any troops in Ukraine.

In 2017, Pavlov helped three women convicted of treason in the southern provincial capital of Sochi get a pardon after seeing a train full of military equipment and fearing it meant a war, they asked themselves in front of them. Relatives in the Soviet republic of Georgia sent messages.

Pavlov sparked journalists’ interest in the guilty verdicts. A reporter had asked Putin about the incident at a news conference, and Putin said he did not understand the reasons for the conviction. Putin later issued pardons for the women.

Pavlov left Russia in 2021 when he was told by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) that he was being investigated for defending Ivan Safranov, a journalist charged with treason for allegedly leaking military secrets. Pavlov said the Russian Federal Security Service also suspected him of leaking classified information.

Safranov was found guilty and sentenced to 22 years in prison. Pavlov has never been charged with a crime and now lives in Germany.

Pavlov, who has witnessed multiple trials, said that if the proceedings against the Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich were similar to other cases, they would likely be secretive and lengthy.

In the past, he said, evidence against his own clients was often weak, sometimes relying solely on the testimony of a Russian security service official who interpreted his client’s actions as espionage.

Gershkovich could also be convicted on evidence like this, Pavlov said. “In a normal court system, no one would accept this kind of evidence,” he said. “But in Russia, that’s probably all the evidence they have, and that’s enough.”

